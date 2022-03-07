A winter feel returned to the pattern Monday. Cold air moving in behind Sunday’s storm came with low clouds that didn’t budge Monday. The two worked hand in hand to keep temperatures stuck in the low to mid 30s all afternoon. Sometimes it’s tough to scour out the low clouds in the wake of a storm, and it looks like this may be one of those instances.

The lingering cloud cover will keep temperatures from dropping much overnight, but they’ll also linger into Tuesday keeping temperatures from warming very much. Tuesday looks mainly cloudy with temperatures struggling to warm through the 30s. Winds will remain light.

The weather is looking up by Wednesday. Sunshine will return to the area along with warmer temperatures. The warming trend will hang on for one more day as another surge of winter cold pours into the middle of the country. The area should stay ahead of the cold front into Thursday with sunshine and south to southeast winds. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon.

It’s been a winter season of wild temperatures swings, and every time things start to warm up a blast of cold has followed. We’ll find that again on Friday. A strong cold front will push through Thursday evening with a blanket of cold air across the area Friday. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing Friday with a round of light snow moving through the area. Light accumulations look possible across much of the area.

Sunshine returns Saturday, but temperatures will remain cold. Morning lows in the teens will give way to afternoon highs in the 30s as the area starts to thaw out again.

We won’t have to wait long to get back to warmer weather. The pipeline of bitter cold will quickly get cut off again as the jet stream flattens out across the country. Warmer air will quickly move back in on Sunday with highs in the low 60s and sunshine. Monday will be mild too as the next storm system approaches.