Sunshine and 70s, we’ve enjoyed both the past couple of days. The second storm of the week will put an end to that on Friday.

For tonight, we’ll hold off the rain until late evening. Clouds will thicken up this evening with showers spreading in before midnight. Scattered showers will remain possible throughout the day with a rumble or two of thunder possible during the morning. Showers will tend to become lighter and more drizzly during the afternoon as temperatures tumble behind the departing storm.

We’ll have to keep an eye on parts of the area for a few stronger storms around noon Friday. A narrow ribbon of instability is expected to develop just ahead of the front and surface low east of Hwy. 65 and south of I-44. Temperatures in this area will briefly climb into the low 60s and there may be just enough wind energy to organize storms. An isolated severe thunderstorm or two may come out of this setup. The timing would be from 10am until 3pm and the overall risk looks isolated. Hail and gusty winds look possible. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, but the risk looks very low.

Heading into Friday evening, cold and damp conditions will continue across the Ozarks. Winds will be brisk too out of the northwest with temperatures falling back into the 30s with drizzle continuing throughout the evening. All in all, kind of ugly after the past couple of days.

Nicer weather returns over the weekend, but we’ll have cloudy skies to get rid of first. There may even be a bit of lingering drizzle to the east. Sunny skies will win out though with clearing skies Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb into the 60s to the west and 50s off to the east.

The weather will continue to improve by Sunday. Winds will become breezy out of the southwest, blowing in milder air with highs in the low 70s across the Ozarks.

Another storm will be taking shape by Monday. Clouds will gradually roll into the area during the day Monday with showers spreading in from the southwest by late afternoon. The storm will move through in parts, and this will prolong the risk for rain through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rain totals through the three-day stretch may be heavy with a few inches of rain possible.

Temperatures will remain mild Monday and Tuesday before colder air pours in Wednesday. Temperatures may not make it out of the 40s that day with clouds staying put.

Clouds may be slow to clear Thursday too, but we should see sunnier weather develop with temperatures remaining chilly. The overall pattern looks to remain chilly into the following weekend.