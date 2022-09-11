A cold front is knocking on the Ozark’s door as it is moving into the area. Temperatures are already starting to drop in Clinton. Showers will be behind the front, which will fall overnight tonight and early Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, there will not be much rain accumulation with this system as it is pretty dry. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s, which will be perfect for a soup day! Skies will begin to clear in the late morning hours with breezy conditions. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s, which will be great for a patio fire! As we head into next week, temperatures will be warming up back to the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine!