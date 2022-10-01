Happy October 1st! It has been a picture-perfect first day of October, with temperatures warm in this afternoon and cool in the evenings and mornings. Tonight will be a perfect time for a little patio fire with calm winds and cool conditions. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to be a little warmer, with some areas in the low 80s. September has been very dry for the region, with the only significant rain back on September 2. The drought has worsened due to the dry spell, and Springfield is a little over 3 inches from where we should be for the month. The mild and dry conditions will continue this weekend and into next week. The best bet for a few showers will be next Wednesday as a front passes through, but right now, it looks like a pretty dry front. This front will also bring cooler temperatures which will be felt late next week.
Weather
Springfield Mo55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 2 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla58°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity