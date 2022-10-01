Happy October! It will be a picture-perfect first day of October, with temperatures warm in the afternoon and cool in the evenings and mornings. Today, it will be another fall-like day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with northeast winds at 5-15mph. Tonight will be a perfect time for a little patio fire with calm winds and cool conditions. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to be a little warmer, with some areas in the low 80s. September has been very dry for the region, with the only significant rain back on September 2. The drought has worsened due to the dry spell, and Springfield is a little over 3 inches from where we should be for the month. The mild and dry conditions will continue this weekend and into next week. The best bet for a few showers will be next Wednesday as a front passes through, but right now, it looks like a pretty dry front. This front will also bring cooler temperatures which will be felt late next week.