Happy October! It will be a picture-perfect first day of October, with temperatures warm in the afternoon and cool in the evenings and mornings. Today, it will be another fall-like day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with northeast winds at 5-15mph. Tonight will be a perfect time for a little patio fire with calm winds and cool conditions. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to be a little warmer, with some areas in the low 80s. September has been very dry for the region, with the only significant rain back on September 2. The drought has worsened due to the dry spell, and Springfield is a little over 3 inches from where we should be for the month. The mild and dry conditions will continue this weekend and into next week. The best bet for a few showers will be next Wednesday as a front passes through, but right now, it looks like a pretty dry front. This front will also bring cooler temperatures which will be felt late next week.
Weather
Springfield Mo52°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 1 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 2 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains51°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity