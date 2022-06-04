Maybe a sprinkle today

This morning things will remain quiet. You will want a jacket as the temperatures will be chilly to kick off the day in the mid-50s. Today, a few clouds will be filling the skies, and a few sprinkles will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s low 80s with low humidity levels. This evening, a few showers and storms will be possible as a disturbance moves into the Ozarks.

Strong storms possible Sunday

Sunday, a few strong to severe storms are possible west of Springfield as a marginal risk is in place, level 1 out of 5. The strongest storms could have strong winds, small hail, and some localized flooding could occur. There will be two rounds of showers on Sunday, the first one in the morning for areas west of Springfield. The next round will be in the afternoon as showers and storms pop up. Both rounds could pack a punch with heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, make sure to stay weather aware, especially if you are outdoors.

Active weather kicks off the week

This active weather pattern will continue into next week, with almost every day seeing a chance for showers and storms. Over the next week, the Ozarks could potentially receive 2-4 inches of rainfall which is a lot considering how much we have already seen this year.