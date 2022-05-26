COOL AND WET THURSDAY

The area faced a season setback as clouds and a day of wet weather stymied temperatures. Daytime highs were only in the upper 50s and low 60s, or about 20 degrees below normal. The cool afternoon highs were only a few degrees above record low high temperatures for the date.

The storm swirling through the area will keep things showery into the evening, but the rain will taper off from west to east overnight. Skies will try to clear west of Hwy. 65, but areas further east will have to wait until later in the day Friday for this to happen. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, dropping into the low to mid 50s.

NICER WEATHER RETURNS FRIDAY

Friday will start with mainly cloudy skies along and east of Hwy. 65, but clouds will gradually clear out with most areas sunny be early Friday afternoon. Areas closer to Rolla will be the last to see skies clear, happening by the end of the afternoon. Sunnier conditions will lead to a warmer day across the area with highs in the mid 70s west to upper 60s east. Low humidity and a nice breeze will be the finishing touches to what will be the nicest day of the week.

WARM AND QUIET HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The holiday weekend is still on track to be just about perfect in regard to weather. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way back up Saturday with an early summer feel for Sunday and Memorial Day. Winds will be get a little gusty each day, especially Sunday. This will lead to choppy boating conditions on area lakes. Also, with the bright conditions each day, be careful with sun exposure, make sure to protect against sunburn. If you’re floating, be mindful that rivers are running a little high and fast after the wet conditions.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN HOLDS OFF UNTIL THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Back to work weather looks warm and quiet Tuesday. The next cold front will slide into the area Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front may have a tough time clearing the Ozarks with clouds and shower chances lingering into Thursday, especially across Northern Arkansas. There doesn’t appear to be much of a signal for severe weather through Wednesday and Thursday.