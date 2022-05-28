Mild night ahead

It was a beautiful day across the area. Some started off the weekend with a few showers, but those quickly moved out and dissipated. Clouds stuck around until later on in the day, which kept temperatures a bit cooler. A ridge is building; which will keep things dry, sunny, and warm into the weekend. The warming trend is continuing, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Warm and windy Sunday and Monday

By Sunday, a warm front moves through, increasing temperatures to the mid-80s with some scattered clouds and breezy conditions. There is a small chance for a spot shower early Sunday morning. This will boost temperatures to the mid to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. This weekend will be fantastic to get out and enjoy being outdoors after being cooped up most of last week, but it will be very easy to get a sunburn. The breezy conditions will make the water pretty choppy, so wakeboarding and skiing may be pretty rough. Some rivers are still running pretty high and fast, and the water is chilly! Another front will push in Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing more rainfall and cooler temperatures.