Cool night ahead

It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets.

Scattered showers east of Springfield

Saturday, more clouds will fill the skies in northeastern Arkansas and near West Plains as moisture is funneled up into the Ozarks. Saturday temperatures will be warm, with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s from Springfield and west. Scattered showers and storms will pop up east of Springfield near lunchtime and last into the evening hours. Most areas will be staying dry.

Better chance for showers overnight Saturday

Saturday night into Sunday, the pattern will be shifting, thanks to the next cold front that will move through. Chances for showers and storms perk up overnight as the front is moving through. Most areas will only receive up to half an inch, with localized heavier amounts possible. Temperatures behind the front will be much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s or low 50s! Temperatures will warm up quickly next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.