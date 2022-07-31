This past weekend has offered up a nice change of pace. Rain and milder temperatures have been welcome across the Ozarks. The vacation is just about over though and it looks like August is going to get off to a hot and dry start.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures setting out near 70°.

Hotter weather will spread back into the Ozarks Monday with mainly sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures well into the 90s.

The heat will likely build a bit day by day with highs near 100° again by Wednesday afternoon.







Rain will be tough to come by again as the atmosphere dries back out. The most we can hope for will be a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly off to the north, east, and south. Southwest Missouri will likely stay bone-dry through the three-day stretch.

There will be an opportunity for some widespread shower and thunderstorm activity by Thursday morning as a cool front dips into the area. This will also knock back the heat a bit with highs falling 5 to 10°.

The lingering front may continue to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms south of the interstate into Friday. By Saturday the front will lift back out of the area with rain chances dropping again and afternoon highs heading higher.

Looking a bit further out, another cool front with some rain may dip into the area after the weekend.