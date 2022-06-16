Another Heat Advisory

Another hot day across the Ozarks is in the books. Temperatures ranged from the low to mid-90s across the region with very humid conditions. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm tonight. Another heat advisory will go into effect Friday from 11 am until 8 pm. This is due to the temperatures being in the mid-90s and heat index values at 105 degrees.

Scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday

A cold front will drape across the Ozarks, which will allow some of the storms in northern Missouri to trickle down into the area. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, with a marginal risk in effect for the far northern counties. The main threats will be gusty winds. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday will be back in the mid-90s. Dew points will be in the oppressive range for most of the weekend.

Lower humidity levels in store on Sunday

Some good news, once the front moves into the region, this will allow some less humid air into the Ozarks with dew points in the 60s! Temperatures will still be very hot in the 90s, but the heat index values should stay lower thanks to less humidity! If you are heading to the lake or river this weekend to cool off, river levels look good, but the lake might be a tad warm due to the warm air; we have had. Lake temperatures range from the mid-80s to the upper 80s. If you have flowers or a garden, I would advise you to water them daily because of the heat and dry conditions. Temperatures for the next 7 days will remain steamy in the 90s and even hotter for the first official day of Summer.