Wednesday started stormy and ended wet and cold. The specter of severe weather came with the morning round of storms, but heavy rainfall was the main impact. Rainfall totals were heaviest near and south of the interstate where 1 to 3″ was common. This led to some localized flash flooding. Water levels will slowly drop overnight.

The rain is lighter heading into this evening, but the risk for rain won’t really come to an end until late evening when showers are expected to slip off to the east.

Temperatures took a tumble in the wake of Wednesday afternoon’s front and will continue to slowly fall into the mid-30s by morning.

COLD AND DAMP THURSDAY

We’ll be on the cold side of the departing storm and this will lead to another round of cloudy skies Thursday. Scattered light showers will move in with the clouds Thursday morning and continue into the afternoon. All of this will add up to a cold day for late March with afternoon temperatures struggling to warm out of the 30s and into the 40s.

FRIDAY FREEZE, THEN WARMER

Skies will clear heading into Thursday night setting the stage for a widespread light freeze Friday morning. Despite the frosty start, Friday is shaping up to be a really nice day across the area with light winds and sunshine expected. Temperatures will climb into the 60s during the afternoon.

A quick-moving storm will bring clouds and a chance for showers back to the area Friday night.

Clouds will be on the way out Saturday morning with a sunny and mild afternoon developing. This will be the beginning of a nice weekend with more sunshine and even warmer weather expected Sunday.

The pattern will turn unsettled again with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday morning. Another round of showers will likely move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

MORE COLD LATE NEXT WEEK

We’re eyeing a shift to a colder pattern again later next week as a deep trough develops across the East. This will open the cold weather pipeline and temperatures look chilly as we finish out the first week of April. There may be room for a freeze or two in this upcoming cold snap too.