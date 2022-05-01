We enjoyed picture-perfect weather Sunday with sunny skies and afternoon highs around 70°. This made for a quiet start to the month of May, but the week ahead looks active with two storms sweeping through the region.

FIRST STORM MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT

The first storm will arrive Monday. Rain will spread in during the morning hours as a warm front lifts north toward the area. The rain will likely keep temperatures on the cool side throughout the day with rain-cooled readings in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday afternoon.





By late afternoon Monday, there will likely be two zones of active weather. One could develop across Northern Arkansas from Ft. Smith east to Jonesboro, AR. The other area will be from Eastern Kansas south into Northeast Oklahoma. These storms will sweep east Monday evening bringing a threat of severe weather with them into Missouri and Arkansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main story, but isolated tornadoes may be possible as well. The risk of tornadoes, and to some extent damaging winds, will hinge on instability levels in the wake of Monday’s rain. The rain-cooled air left behind may hinder the severe weather potential Monday night, especially east of Hwy. 65.





CLOUDY AND COOL TUESDAY

Storms will sweep out of the area by Tuesday morning with some lingering misty, showers possible early in the day. Clouds will be slow to clear out, especially along and north of the interstate where they’ll linger through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 50s north to 60s south.

SECOND STORM ARRIVES WEDNESDAY

The second storm of the week will bring rain back to the area Wednesday. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will follow into Thursday as the storm slowly moves through. Heavy rain will again be possible along with a risk of stronger storms.

The two storms will lead to heavy rainfall totals for the week with amounts up to 3″ through Friday, especially west of Hwy. 65. Locally higher amounts are possible. This means there could be a risk of localized flooding at times this week too.

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR MOTHER’S DAY

The rain should clear out early Friday with clouds slower to move out of the area. Sunnier skies should develop by late Friday with a beautiful weekend to follow. Sunshine over the weekend will also come with a warming trend with highs in the low 80s by Mother’s Day.