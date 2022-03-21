Rain arrived by early afternoon and will be with us throughout the evening. There will even be some rumbles of thunder, but now severe weather is expected.

The rain will try to work out of the area after midnight with much of the area rain-free by sunrise. Winds will remain breezy throughout the night with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-50s.

A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Clouds will try to thin out Tuesday morning with temperatures climbing into the 60s. This will set the stage for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There may be just enough wind energy to organize thunderstorms a bit with hail possible in the stronger storms. The highest chance for a few severe storms will tend to be closer to the Kansas City area.







COLD AND DAMP WEATHER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Colder air will wrap back into the area Tuesday night with temperatures falling back into the 30s. Light rain showers and drizzle will move in with the colder air too. This will mark the beginning of a cold and damp period of weather that will last into Thursday. Temperatures will likely be just cold enough for some wet snow to develop Wednesday night into early Thursday. With temperatures remaining above freezing, no accumulations are expected. Temperatures won’t move much through the period either with temperatures stuck between 35° and 45° much of the time. Winds will remain breezy too, making it feel even colder.

The cold and cloudy pattern will give way to nicer weather by Friday. This will mark the beginning of a sunnier and warmer stretch of weather that will continue through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will remain a little cool, but temperatures will be trending warmer Sunday into Monday.