June is ending on a hot and dry note, fitting given the month we’ve had. Temperatures hit 90° 15 times over the course of the month, a lot for June, and maybe a precursor to even hotter weather ahead.

The month is also ending on a very dry note with drier than normal conditions across most of the Ozarks developing over the course of the month. Heading into the holiday weekend we’ll find rain chances perking up.

For tonight, another quiet night can be expected. It will be warmer as more humid weather spreads north into the area.

Friday is shaping up to be hot and noticeably more humid. There will also be a bit more cloud cover with a few isolated downpours possible by late afternoon. Temperatures will heat up quickly with highs in the low to mid-90s, and afternoon “feels like” temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

A front dipping into the area heading into the weekend will help give rain chances a boost Friday night through Sunday. No day will be a washout with showers and thunderstorms remaining scattered at best. If you’re heading to the lake this weekend or enjoying the 4th of July weekend outside, remain weather aware. Any storms that develop will produce lightning, locally heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Seasonably hot and humid weather can be expected through the weekend, ratcheting higher on the 4th. Rain chances will also likely pull back on Monday with any showers and storms Monday remaining more isolated. Any shower and thunderstorm activity that pops up Monday afternoon should fade into time for firework displays later in the evening.

Back to work weather will come with very toasty temperatures as a very hot setup takes shape over the region. The pattern will likely result in the hottest temperatures of the summer so far with 100° highs within striking distance Tuesday and Wednesday. The hot weather will likely continue into Thursday.

Rain chances will remain very low through the middle of the week with isolated showers and thunderstorms more likely over the Eastern Ozarks. A front will dip into the area Thursday, likely providing a boost in rain chances over the area.