The Victorian Village

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
80°
Springfield
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KOLR 10 Investigates
Springfield News
Republic News
Nixa News
Lake of the Ozarks News
Branson News
Ozark News
Missouri News
Arkansas News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Crime
Gas price tracker
Tell Me Something Good
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Report It
Newsfeed Now
Home For The Holidays
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Wednesday, November 9 – Warm & windy Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, Nov. 8 AM Weather – Sct. Showers today
Video
Forecast, Nov. 7 AM Weather: Slightly cooler Monday
Video
Sunday, November 6th Forecast: More Warmth This Week, …
Video
Forecast: Warm and sunny Sunday
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Missouri Election November 2022
Missouri Election Results 2022
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt wins Senate seat over Trudy Busch Valentine
Missouri legalizes recreational marijuana
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
NFL fans can register to work 2023 NFL Draft in KC
Top Stories
Evangel upsets No. 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan
Video
Frank leads Mizzou past Lady Bears in Cunningham …
Video
MSU womens soccer to Arkansas for NCAA’s
Video
One on one with Petrino as he talks Senior Day
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
CMA Awards
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Home for the holidays 2022
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR10 & Ozarks Fox
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
The Victorian Village
Trending Stories
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Is medical marijuana pointless in Missouri now?
If Amend. 3 passes, when would legal pot be available?
Where to find Missouri election results
Fed authorities to discuss AR gang, drug arrests