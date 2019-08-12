The Kitchen, Inc. is dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in the communities we serve by providing housing and stabilizing services with dignity and compassion. You can contact The Kitchen, Inc. by calling us at (417) 837-1500 or visit our website at www.thekitcheninc.org.

The Kitchen, Inc. operates on the Housing First philosophy. That is to first provide stable housing and then meeting other basic needs. Studies prove once basic needs are met, individuals are more likely to focus on additional areas of their lives and make positive progress.

The Kitchen, Inc. offers four types of housing: Emergency Shelter, Rapid Re-Housing, Permanent Supportive Housing and Affordable Housing.

Emergency Shelter is a short-term intervention designed to move individuals off the street and to meet basic needs. A client will typically use emergency shelter for 90 days or less.

Rapid Re-Housing is a program designed to help families and individuals quickly exit homelessness and return to permanent housing in the community. The maximum length of time in this program is 18 month.

Permanent Supportive Housing offers housing and support services to individuals and families in the community. There is no time limit for participating in this program.

Affordable Housing is focused on helping low-income individuals and families remain housed. The Kitchen, Inc.’s main developments include Franciscan Villa, Spero Place, Beacon Village I & II and McClernon Villas.

The Kitchen, Inc. also has the Home at Last program, which offers rapid re-housing and homeless prevention for veterans and their families. Homeless and at-risk veterans can participate in this program for up to five months.

The Rare Breed is also a program of The Kitchen, Inc. It provides homeless, runaway and at-risk youth a clean, safe environment at its Outreach Center. Rapid re-housing and permanent housing are also available to qualifying youth. The ages served in this program are 13-20 (outreach center) and 17-24 (housing program.) Additional services include street outreach, HiSET classes, nursery, and bathing and laundry facilities.

Please stand with The Kitchen, Inc. and end homelessness in our community!