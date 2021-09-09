The Fun List sponsored by LaTour Asset Management, LLC – Ozarks Food Harvest– 09/09/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
9/11: We Remember
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations dip to lowest point since Aug. 1
The Latest: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations
Kimberling City Mayor responds to entire police department resigning
Gallery
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Sir Beau
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, September 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, September 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, September 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Whiskey
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Mahomes says Chiefs need to get off to a fast start
Top Stories
Travs score early, hand Springfield 10-3 loss
Video
Defense is leading Evangel football to victory
Video
Larry Walker officially inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Watch: Baseball Hall of Fame pays tribute to St. Louis Cardinals Lou Brock and Bob Gibson
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Fun List sponsored by LaTour Asset Management, LLC – Ozarks Food Harvest– 09/09/21
The Fun List
Posted:
Sep 9, 2021 / 04:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2021 / 04:49 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Stolen vehicle call leads to a multi-agency manhunt in Webster County
Strange foxes found roaming Springfield
Video
Kimberling City police chief and several officers submit resignations; cite pay issues and new job opportunities
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul
Body of missing woman recovered in wooded area in Laclede County
Video