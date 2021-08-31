Dollars and Sense – 08/31/2021

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Bicentennial
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Branson honors legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Hurricane Ida: Missouri National Guard members are headed to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson concerned over spiking pediatric cases, stress on state hospitals
Video
9 Missouri universities, colleges appear on ‘Princeton Review’ list
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Pixel
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, August 31 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, August 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, August 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, August 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton
Video
Chiefs Roster Tracker: NFL teams cut down to final 53-man roster before regular season
Shelley tabbed as Bears’ starting QB
Video
MSU announces Men’s Basketball non-conference slate
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Best of Branson – Retro Mania
Search
Search
Search
Dollars and Sense – 08/31/2021
The Fun List
Posted:
Aug 31, 2021 / 04:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2021 / 04:34 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Security video shows accused man throwing knife in park near dead grandmother’s home
Christian County residents celebrate ruling to open Lindenlure
Video
Branson Police release video of potential suspect in May double homicide
Drever Atelier Partners to turn Branson hotel off the strip into affordable apartment complex
Video
Crime Traveler: Alis Ben Johns on the Run
Gallery