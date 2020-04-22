Shower in the Rain

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Missouri rise to 6,137 cases, 208 deaths
Top Stories
Students spin positive out of COVID-19 closing schools
Waynesville students and parents are upset with the districts online curriculum
COVID-19 impacts local Earth Day events
UPDATE: Eldon man charged after officer-involved shooting
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Wednesday, April 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, April 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 21 Morning Forecast
Monday, April 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, April 20 Morning Forecast
Video
NFL Draft
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
KC Blitz
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Top Stories
Chiefs weigh offensive and defensive options in upcoming NFL Draft
Video
Top Stories
The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the NFL Draft for a good reason
Video
SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
Eagan’s journey to Springfield: full interview
Video
Bob Hermann, soccer executive who founded NASL, dies at 97
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
In This Together
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Horoscopes
Lottery
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Shower in the Rain
Tell Me A Story
Posted:
Apr 22, 2020 / 02:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2020 / 02:40 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Dr. Acton: New symptoms of COVID-19 include GI issues, fatigue, no fever
Video
Weather
Arkansas family hosts funeral service in front yard
Waynesville students and parents are upset with the districts online curriculum
Teenager dies in dirt bike accident