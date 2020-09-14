Targeted Display Email

We don’t have a comprehensive list of targeting capabilities for email marketing due to the extensive combinations of data that are available to us. If you can dream it, email can reach it! Some of the targeted email options include:

Demographics – Age, Gender, Marital Status, Income, Children, Education Level, Race/Ethnicity, Pets

B2B – Job Title, Job Function, Company Size, Buying Authority, Industry, Employee Size, Sales Volume

Geography – National, State, DMA, City, Zip Codes, Zip Code Radius, Area Code

Interests / Lifestyle – Auto Intenders, Business Owners, Education Seekers, Fashion/Beauty, Foodies, Health Enthusiasts, Homeowners, Job Seekers, Music Enthusiasts, News Enthusiasts, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Political Enthusiasts, Real Estate, Shopping, Sports Enthusiasts, Travel Enthusiasts, Actions/ Intent.