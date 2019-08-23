Tailgate – Thursday Night Football Rules

Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Official Rules
- Sponsors. This Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR, 2650 E. Division Street, Springfield, MO 65803 (“Station”), and Axis Rejuvenation 100 Bosa Dr, St Robert, MO 65584 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
- Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. residents within KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR’s viewing area who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Broadcasting, Inc., Axis Rejuvenation, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distribution companies in KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR’s viewing area, the parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates of all the foregoing, the advertising or promotional agencies of all the foregoing (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the immediate families or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate families” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.
Participants are eligible to win a KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR contest or sweepstakes only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text or messaging rates may apply. Only one entry per entrant is permitted in this Contest, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
- Entry & Odds of Winning.
- Weekly Prize Entry: Entries for the Weekly Prize will be accepted each week (Thursday) on site at a “Tailgate – Thursday Night Football” (complete list of Tailgate – Thursday Night Football stops will be posted on https://www.ozarksfirst.com/tailgate-thursday-night-football/ or viewed at the KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR Station during normal business hours).
• Thursday – September 26, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – October 3, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – October 10, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – October 17, 2019 Ts Redneck Steakhouse 221 Evergreen PKWY Lebanon, MO 68536
• Thursday – October 24, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – October 31, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – November 7, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – November 14, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – November 21, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – December 5, 2019 location name & address:
• Thursday – December 12, 2019 location name & address :
Entrant will completely fill out official Tailgate – Thursday Night Football entry form at the designated tailgate location. Entries must be received at the Tailgate – Thursday Night Football Stops, between the hours of 3pm and 6:30pm each Thursday of the Tailgate – Thursday Night Football Tour.
Sponsor(s) are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules or missing and delayed parcels that have been sent thru the mail.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) which compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.ozarksfirst.com/contests. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned.
Odds of Winning. The Odds of winning depend on the number of qualified entries received.
- Prizes.
- Weekly Prizes: The Weekly Prize, given away each week of the Tailgate – Thursday Night Football a 40” inch V-Series 4k HDR Smart TV Model V-40s valued at $248.45.
Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsor(s) are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsor(s) make no representations or warranties with respect to the prize(s), including the safety, merchantability, or fitness of the prize(s) for any particular purpose. Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Station, the other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.
- Selection of the Winner(s).
- Weekly Prizes: Each week (every Thursday) starting September 25, 2019 thru December 12, 2019, one potential winner will be chosen each week from all the entries received during that week’s Tailgate – Thursday Night Football. The potential winner will be notified in person, by email and/or contacted by a representative of KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR to confirm that they qualify for the weekly prize and want to accept the prize and be the winner of the weekly prize drawing. If within two (2) days the potential winner (i) cannot be reached; (ii) fails to meet the qualifications of these rules; or (iii) declines the prize, that potential winner will forfeit the prize, be disqualified, and an alternate potential winner will be
selected to generate a winner from the list of entries. Once confirmed, the winner will be announced on Ozarks Live during the next Tailgate – Thursday Night Football live segment.
- Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must arrange delivery of the 40” inch V-Series Model V40s 4k HDR Smart TV within 30 days of winning. The winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The prize will not be mailed under any circumstances.
Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive a W-9, IRS form 1099, or equivalent from the Sponsors. KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize(s).
By accepting the prize, the winner and their partner agree to have their name, voice or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. Winner(s) grant Once submitted, Statements become the sole property of the Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information in the Statement for marketing or any other purpose.
- Limitation on Liability. The Winner, by acceptance of their prize(s), agrees to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, and advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for any injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or prize-related activity. Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Station is not acting as the provider or distributor(s) of the prize. The Station, acting as a consumer, acquired the prize for the purpose of awarding the prize to a winner in this Contest. The Station has not made and is/are not responsible in any manner for any warranties, representations, or guarantees, express or implied, in fact or law, relating to the Prize.
Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules of the Contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for typographical or other errors in these Official Rules, their announcements, or the offering or the administration of the Contest.
- Rules. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KRBK, KOZL-TV and KOLR within sixty (60) days of the end of this Contest.