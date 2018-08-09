Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
National
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Girlfriend Getaway meets up with McDonalds in Strafford
License of ex-trooper in drowning case revoked again
Two more Ride the Ducks employees have been indicted
Silver Alert : the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gloria James Swartz
Watch
Live Stream
Morning News
Ozarks Live
Midday
Ozarks Live at 4
KC Blitz
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From the Tailgate
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Daily Weather
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Report It
Sports
NFL
MLB
Golf
Racing
Local Sports
Top Stories
Springfield hosts Missouri Amateur Championship
Top Stories
Connor Jones Brings the Heat
Top Stories
Mizzou making progress toward stadium alcohol policy
RockHounds beats Springfield to open second half
Lady Tigers Pingeton loves her Strafford freshman
Zo excited about Tiger recruits
Living Local
Contests/Events
Pet Connection
Good Eats
Local Music
Community Calendar
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Greene County
14 people in Greene County face indictments for roles in meth conspiracy
Widow of Greene Co. Deputy gets Backyard Makeover
Man Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries after Being Shot near West Highway 60
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Delivers Christmas Presents to Kids
Greene County Family Justice Center Alliance Fund Established at Community Foundation of the Ozarks
More Greene County Headlines
Parson Tours Greene County Regional Police and Fire Training Center
Fantastic Caverns Deals with Possible Cave Pollutant
Cases of Polio-Like Illness Reported in Missouri
Battle of the Badges Benefit for Fallen GCSO Deputy
Ride To Vote: Transit Center Is Polling Location, Lyft Offers Free Rides for Voters
“Greene County 100 Club” Helps Fallen Deputy’s Family
Deputy Dies in Often-Flooded Area: ‘There Wasn’t a Thing We Could Do But Pray’
Civility for Presiding County Commissioner Race
Some Families Opt Out of Vaccines in Missouri
Missouri Farmers Say Trade War Threatening Their Business and Legacy
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers