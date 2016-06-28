Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Ashcroft defends handling of referendum request attempting to overturn abortion ban
Blunt pleased with USDA’s Kansas City relocation decision
Morning Webcast – August 16, 2019
MedDay – August 16, 2019
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Stec signs books, teaches leadership
Top Stories
Carlson slugs his way to AAA Memphis
Drillers walk off Cardinals 5-4
Drillers hammer Cards in Tulsa
Chiefs add experienced Claiborne to secondary
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Find Friends
Arkansas App Developer Wants To Improve Trips To The Lake