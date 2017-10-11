Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital responds after “massive” layoffs
Top Stories
No jail time for man who molested girl, 11, who got chlamydia
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Contests / Events / Purchase
About Us
Search
Search
Search
Fbi
Goodson man accused of lying to FBI has history of fraud, cattle theft, prosecutors say
Have you seen me? Robbery suspects, missing persons, stolen art and more on FBI watchlist
Former Law Enforcement Officer Gets Probation for Firing Gun While Drunk
GOP Leadership Agrees to ask White House for FBI Investigation into Kavanaugh Allegations
Brett Kavanaugh Nomination Faces Delay
More Fbi Headlines
Ozarks Tonight: House Investigation, the F.B.I. and Gov. Greitens
FBI: Child Porn Found by Fort Smith’s Best Buy
Trump Criticizes FBI Over Handling of Shooting Suspect Tip
U.S. House Passes Gun Bill to Include Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act
President Trump Slams FBI on Twitter
Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI
US Investigating Reports From Locals That Slain Soldier In Niger Found With Hands Tied
FBI Documents Reveal Newtown Shooter’s Pedophilia Interest
Cybersecurity Officials Testify to McCaskill, McCain, and Other Committee Members
FBI Seeking Assistance to Identify Child Predator
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers