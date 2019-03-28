Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
No jail time for man who molested girl, 11, who got chlamydia
Top Stories
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Top Stories
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Contests / Events / Purchase
About Us
Search
Search
Search
Elementary School
Baby boom: Seven Kansas teachers from one elementary school expecting
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers