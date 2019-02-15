Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Top Stories
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Contests / Events / Purchase
About Us
Search
Search
Search
Education
EMT Students to Compete at International Competition
JTSD Creates Real “Game of Life”, Teaches Students how to Budget
Forsyth “Cents of Pride” Rewards Students for Hard Work
Arkansas Districts encouraged to participate in survey on drivers illegally passing school buses
New Arkansas Law Requires Schools to Allow Expelled Students to Continue Their Education
More Education Headlines
Comics in the Classroom
Springfield Boys and Girls Club Celebrate National B&G Club Week
C-SPAN Digital Media Bus Rolls Through Springfield
Three Missouri Schools to be Awarded $100,000 Fitness Centers
Arkansas Colleges Combat Substance Abuse
Discovery Center Keeping STEAM Skills Sharp During Spring Break
Cold Weather Prevents Some Counties from Sounding Tornado Siren During Test
Nixa Jr. High Brings “The Outsiders” to Life
Missouri Works to Develop Computer Science Standards for K-12 Schools
Parkview “Barkery” Teaches Students Collaboration, Business Skills
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers