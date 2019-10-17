Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
CMA-Awards
Top Stories
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jenifer Abreu and David Oliver
Students learn how to prepare for their future financially
Parents notified after student brought unloaded BB gun to school
Florida cop who shoved a suspect off of a roof gets penalty: One less vacation day
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
MSU bears down for daunting drive to North Dakota State
Top Stories
Willard volleyball rolls on with 25-20, 25-19 win over Ozark
Kansas man will drive to Denver for Chiefs game and to rescue dogs
Bears prep to face top team in FCS
Soccer Bears the last of the unbeaten, untied
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Doom
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jenifer Abreu and David Oliver
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)