Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Top Stories
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Contests / Events / Purchase
About Us
Search
Search
Search
Donations
Million Meals Campaign Off to a Strong Start
Greene County Family Justice Center Becomes Non-Profit
Salvation Army Distributes Toys to Community Members
How you Can Aid in Hurricane Florence Relief
Donations Sent to Puerto Rico Were Found Rotting in Parking Lot
More Donations Headlines
Gofundme Started for Coleman Family, Raising Hundreds of Thousands
Donations for Victims of Mass Stabbing Stolen
Hurts Donut Pays Tribute to Survivors of Duck Boat Tragedy
Community Foundation of the Ozarks to Support Victims of Duck Boat Accident
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch asking for School Supplies
Never Say No Auto is Matching Donations to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
CoxHealth Launches Sixth Annual Diaper Drive
Blessing Box Blooms Generosity in Small Ozarks Town
Program Meets Students’ Needs With Anonymous Donations
It’s Not Just Money Dropped in Salvation Army Buckets
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers