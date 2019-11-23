Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Navy can proceed with disciplinary plans against Gallagher despite Trump tweet
Los Angeles Zoo uses new tactic to boost California condor population
Boy, 5, thrown from Mall of America balcony is ‘walking perfectly,’ family says
LOOK: Harvard-Yale football game delayed for 48 minutes due to on-field protest over climate change
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Astros sign-stealing scandal: MLB seeking phone records, promises players leniency for cooperating
Top Stories
Steelers’ Mason Rudolph fined $50K by NFL for role in fight with Myles Garrett, per report
XFL assigns three new quarterbacks, including veteran who started in NFL during 2018
Carthage mauls Glendale in state quarters
Lady Bears break Broncos, Gartner career high 20 pts
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE 2020
Professionals
Bentley Skincare & Wellness
Search
Search
Search
disciplinary
Navy can proceed with disciplinary plans against Gallagher despite Trump tweet
Trending Stories
2 plead guilty to civil charges in Missouri man’s death
Recall after E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce
Boy, 5, thrown from Mall of America balcony is ‘walking perfectly,’ family says
Arkansas sheriff gets criminals who have stolen money to pay back victims
MoDOT says Route 160 near Kissee Mills closed for repairs