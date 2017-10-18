Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Top Stories
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Deputy
Widow of Greene Co. Deputy gets Backyard Makeover
Sheriff: No “fowl play” in Alabama deputy-involved chicken death
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Delivers Christmas Presents to Kids
Battle of the Badges Benefit for Fallen GCSO Deputy
Local Business, Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office Organize T-Shirt Fundraiser for Deputy’s Family
More Deputy Headlines
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott Discusses Deputy Rescue Mission
Stone County Deputy Recognized for Duck Boat Heroism
Wednesday’s Child: Michael
Former Deputy Gets 120 Days After Killing Springfield Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run Crash
Two Deputies Killed in Florida
Deputy Sues Hotel After Being Shot
Webster County Deputy Arrested After Allegations of Child Molestation
Former Camden County Deputy Turns Self in, Faces Child Porn Charges
Former Tulsa Reserve Deputy Convicted of Manslaughter Released From Prison
Governor Appoints New Christian County Auditor
Don't Miss
The Girlfriend Getaway forges on out of Roaring River State Park
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers