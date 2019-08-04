Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Vet says declawing could be more harmful than helpful
Highway Data Loss Institute releases numbers for most stolen cars
Schweitzer Brentwood Library hosts craft event for kids
Mexico exploring legal action against the US following El Paso shooting
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Lasers win back to back WTT championships
Top Stories
Mahomes continues to improve in training camp
Topps Calls MLB All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber ‘Justin’ on Baseball Card
Chiefs Get Defensive In Camp
Tyreek Hill Returns to Camp after a leg injury
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
declawing
Vet says declawing could be more harmful than helpful