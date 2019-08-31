Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
‘You’re not going to die’: 911 dispatcher mocks drowning Arkansas woman in her final moments
One person killed, 8 others wounded in knife attack outside Lyon, France
At least 10 teens injured in shooting at a high school football game in Alabama
Missouri lawmakers to hear more testimony about county jail reimbursement
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
SEC Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
August 30, 2019: 1st and 10 Week One, Part Two
Top Stories
August 30, 2019: 1st and 10 Week One, Part One
Elmquist, Kickapoo ready for 2019 HS football season
Expanded ‘Big Game Bound’ launches Sept. 5
Lumberjacks rip Bears in 2019 opener
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream
debra stevens
‘You’re not going to die’: 911 dispatcher mocks drowning Arkansas woman in her final moments
Saturday, September 28th