Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Daybreak
The Longest Day: How A Rogersville Woman is Raising Awareness for Alzheimer’s
Penny’s Plea: Resilient dog needs forever home
Penny’s Plea: This Resilient Dog Needs a Forever Home
Forsyth “Cents of Pride” Rewards Students for Hard Work
Traffic Tuesday: When to Drive in the Left Lane
More Daybreak Headlines
Volunteers Provide Spring Cleaning at Eden Village
Courageous Conversations: Finding Long Lasting Careers
Med Students Bike Across America to Support Free Clinic
Million Meals Campaign Off to a Strong Start
Comics in the Classroom
Seven-Year-Old becomes published author, aspiring barista
Seven-Year-Old Kyleigh Barboa: Published Author, Aspiring Barista
One Stop Pop Up for Employment Opportunities
Springfield Boys and Girls Club Celebrate National B&G Club Week
Diaper Drive Helps Infants Avoid Health Issues