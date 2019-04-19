Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
MedDay – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
Morning Webcast – June 20, 2019
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Crime
Arizona man beheaded roommate’s dog as she moved out, police say
Have you seen me? Robbery suspects, missing persons, stolen art and more on FBI watchlist
Mountain Grove man sentenced for 2017 deadly crash
Webster County man admits to sexually abusing children, prosecutors say
Man accused of shooting co-worker in foot
More Crime Headlines
Two plea deals in two different crimes
Texas boy, 12, accused of murder in fatal shooting of younger brother
Texas boy, 12, accused of murder in fatal shooting of younger brother
Ex-Mercy employee sentenced for stealing painkillers meant for cancer, burn patients
Bank robbery in St. Robert, Missouri
Pair arrested in west Springfield charged
Update: KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm admitted to sexually abusing relative, police say
Longtime St. Louis radio host charged with possession of child porn
Springfield man accused of stealing spare tires off 18 different Jeeps
Grand jury indicts Illinois man in theft of 135 weapons