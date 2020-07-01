covid-19 contact

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Hundreds of Missouri’s state workers are getting laid off
2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning
Video
Carthage Couple Pleads Guilty to Embezzling From Joplin Businesses
Affordable housing will be revamped, renovated by Housing Authority of Springfield this fall
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 30 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, June 29 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Sporting KC ready for MLS restart
Top Stories
Springfield Cards react to minor league season cancellation
Video
2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled
Chiefs Delaney honored with memorial
Video
Cardinals look to Springfield for “taxi squad” headquarters
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
covid-19 contact
MedDay – July 1, 2020
Video
Trending Stories
2 killed in early Monday crash in Kansas City identified
Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
Video
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video
Health Director Clay Goddard is working on a potential face mask ordinance for Springfield
Video
Eastern Missouri couple killed by wrong-way driver