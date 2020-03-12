College of the Ozarks students

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Coronavirus
Top Stories
HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS
Military family stuck in Germany after travel ban
Evangel professor’s Israel trip canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fatal accident in Camden county leaves two dead, one injured
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, March 13 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday, March 12 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, March 12 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, March 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, March 11 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS
Dora Falcons soar to Class 1 title game
Video
Walnut Grove advances to state championship game
Video
XFL will not finish the 2020 regular season
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Basketball Madness
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
College of the Ozarks students
College of the Ozarks postpones students’ return to campus
Trending Stories
HERE’S A LIST OF CORONA-CAUSED CLOSINGS
Governor Asa Hutchinson announces five more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, school closures
Live Stream
Details about Springfield’s confirmed COVID-19 case
Video
Local News