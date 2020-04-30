class of 2020

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Missouri man arrested on day he’s accused of sending porn
Top Stories
Chain reaction crash on I-44 in Missouri leaves 1 dead
30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
Ozarks Food Harvest in need of volunteers
Video
Debate flares over legal protections as businesses open up
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Thursday, April 30 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, April 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, April 29 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 28 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Molina preparing for final season in STL?
Video
Top Stories
Super Bowl LIV replay coming to Ozarks Fox – KRBK
Kansas City DB Bashaud Breeland arrested in South Carolina
Coaching in quarantine
Video
2021 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions teams revealed
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
class of 2020
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event
Trending Stories
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Battlefield Mall announces reopening date
Video
Greene County to announce first phase of reopening order on Thursday
Debate flares over legal protections as businesses open up