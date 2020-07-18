Christopher Sanderson

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Arkansas Blood Institute asking for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID patients
Video
Top Stories
James River Church volunteers spend weekend fixing up schools in Springfield, Joplin
Video
How zero fans will affect the Price Cutter Charity Championship golf tournament
Video
Fourth Colonial Springs employee tests positive for COVID-19, no residents infected
Traffic stop leads to police chase, recovery of stolen vehicle in Springfield
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Saturday, July 18 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Saturday, July 18 Forecast
Video
Friday, July 17 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, July 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada
Top Stories
Royals using T-Bones Stadium in KCK as second site for backup squad
Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season
Lake Report July 17th, Stockton Lake
Video
MLS delays St. Louis expansion
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Christopher Sanderson
Woman aids white supremacist with jail escape; pleads guilty
Trending Stories
Woman aids white supremacist with jail escape; pleads guilty
Local parents seek other options for their child’s learning as unknowns for fall classes continue
Video
Weather
37 new postitive COVID-19 cases and a list of community exposures in Springfield
Branson to auction off items no longer needed by the city