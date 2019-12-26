Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Investigation clears 2 Joplin police officers after deadly shooting
Police search for male subject possibly involved in attempted abduction
Man stabbed to death in Bentonville, person of interest sought
Missouri chooses 60 medical marijuana growing operations
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
KC Blitz: Chiefs vs. Bears
Top Stories
Evangel’s Morton named Harris award finalist
Panthers’ Vernon Butler ejected from game for throwing punch, gives fans middle finger on way out
Man from Springfield competes in 2019 World Axe Throwing Championship
Brother of 49ers quarterback killed in double murder
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Japan 2020
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
chooses
Missouri chooses 60 medical marijuana growing operations
Trending Stories
Police search for male subject possibly involved in attempted abduction
Missouri chooses 60 medical marijuana growing operations
Husband gets $100,000 scratcher ticket from wife
Highway Patrol released Christmas traffic report
Independence woman leaves behind a $10 ALDI’s gift card, spurring chain reaction