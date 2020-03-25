cheryl burnett

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Coronavirus
Top Stories
CoxHealth dedicating entire floor to COVID-19 care
Video
COVID-19 and the United States Postal Service
Video
Local church gives out healthcare mask sewing kits
Video
Ozarks Tonight: What to add to your TBR (To be Read) list
Video
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks First Right Now
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, March 25 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, March 25 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, March 24 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, March 24 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, March 23 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Burnett to be honored by coaches association
Video
Former Bear talks taking over Lamar Football
Video
Cooper takes quick path to Missouri State
Video
Former Mizzou football coach Woody Widenhofer has died
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
cheryl burnett
Burnett to be honored by coaches association
Video
Trending Stories
Stay at home order; what counts as an essential business
Officials explain how the stay-at-home order will be enforced
Video
Greene Co. and City of Springfield issue “Stay at Home” orders, Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed
Video
Attorney General issues “Cease and Desist” to Springfield mask salesman
Video
You’ll probably receive a check from the government