charges filed

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Two charged with murder in Pulaski County, arrest warrants issued
Joplin Mask Ordinance passes in 6-3 vote
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway
Morning webcast – July 9, 2020
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Top 2020 Cardinal draft picks coming to Hammons Field
Video
Top Stories
Show Me League shuts its doors on 2020 season
Video
Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak
NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp
Mahomes new contract gives him, Chiefs security
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
charges filed
Two charged with murder in Pulaski County, arrest warrants issued
Trending Stories
Joplin Mask Ordinance passes in 6-3 vote
Missouri schools opt for hybrid, every-other-day instruction
Live Stream
Potential community exposures in Greene County
Two charged with murder in Pulaski County, arrest warrants issued