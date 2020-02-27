Celia Hill

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks Tonight
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Ozarks Tonight: The Bell Seal
Video
Republicans vote to exempt private schools from minimum wage law
Video
What are microplastics and how do they get into our waterways?
Video
Collins pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Video
Video
Live Stream
Video Center
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, February 27 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, February 27 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 26 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 26 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, February 25 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Strafford continues march toward 5th straight girls title
Video
Bass Pro’s King, Martin leads Mo Fame outdoors class of 2020
Video
Malik Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA
Video
5-time major champ Maria Sharapova retires from tennis at 32
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Celia Hill
Arkansas woman fakes having the coronavirus
Video
Trending Stories
S’no’w more?? Springfield tops list of largest snow decline in the U.S.
Video
Arkansas woman fakes having the coronavirus
Video
Collins pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Video
Man found guilty of killing wife shortly after son’s funeral
Pair charged with holding woman captive and sexually assaulting her