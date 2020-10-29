cast ballot

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Major construction on I-44 complete, all lanes open for traffic
Greene County Clerk’s Office officially receives final ballots needing to be counted for the 2020 election
Greene County Clerk gives update on election misconduct social media post
Video
Third and fourth inmates at medical prison die from COVID-19; facility sees total of 210 cases
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, November 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Eta, now a tropical depression, forecast to intensify with Florida in its path
Video
Thursday, November 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, October 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, November 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Mahomes for president? KC metro voters write in Chiefs QB for 2020 election
Video
Top Stories
Mizzou releases men’s basketball schedule
Nixa punches ticket to state championship
New Covenant claims district title
Video
Catholic finishes 4th in state volleyball championships
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Jeep Life Sales
Search
Search
Search
cast ballot
Woman in labor refuses hospital until husband drives her to polling place first
Trending Stories
Several fire crews battle camper/warehouse fire in Nixa
Election Results
White House report: 91% of Missouri counties have moderate to high levels of COVID-19 transmission
Rifts emerge at Fox News over election
Local News