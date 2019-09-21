Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
American Airlines flight diverted to Denver after unruly passenger reportedly smokes weed on board
Some have started vape stockpiling in the US as a federal ban looms
Florida man with Down syndrome died in hot car as caretaker slept off kratom overdose: sheriff
U.S. to deploy troops to help with Saudi Arabia’s defense
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green near end of ninth straight losing season
Top Stories
Braves clinch second consecutive National League East title, eye first 100-win season since 2003
1st and 10 Week Four, Part Two
1st and 10 Week Four, Part One
Monett renames football field in honor of Cubs legend
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
caretaker
Florida man with Down syndrome died in hot car as caretaker slept off kratom overdose: sheriff
Saturday, September 28th