Candy Jo Webb

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Georgia decorator chosen two years running to help decorate the White House for Christmas
Video
Sporting KC grabs West’s top seed, blanking Real Salt Lake
Will handshakes be a thing of the past when the pandemic is over?
Video
Drive-By for Pie event looks to give seniors free pie
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Sunday, November 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Eta bringing heavy rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding to portions of southeast Florida
Video
Sunday, November 8 Forecast
Video
Saturday, November 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, November 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Sporting KC grabs West’s top seed, blanking Real Salt Lake
Top Stories
Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right
Evangel falls to CMU in home finale
Video
Nixa is district final bound behind second half dominance
Video
Warrensburg outlasts Bolivar in thrilling district semifinal
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Jeep Life Sales
Search
Search
Search
Candy Jo Webb
New Mexico woman suspected of killing grandfather, hiding body in tool chest, arrested in Florida
Trending Stories
Woman demands free Chick-fil-A after claiming she is an FBI agent, gets arrested
Local News
Live Stream
George W. Bush urges unity in congratulating Biden and Harris: “We must come together”
Election Results