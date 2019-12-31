Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Ozarks Tonight: Duffel Bags for Foster Kids
Ozarks Tonight: Willard’s Camp Character
Noon Year’s Eve at The Discovery Center
Fatal car crash after man brakes in front of vehicle on the highway
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Lady Bears end 2019 in record-setting fashion
Top Stories
Reports: Redskins have reached deal with former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera
Missouri legislator: Local sports referees need more protection from being threatened or attacked
Aminu Mohammed leads Greenwood to Gold championship
Hartville stays perfect, wins Blue championship
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Japan 2020
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
camp character
Ozarks Tonight: Willard’s Camp Character
Trending Stories
New minimum wages go into effect Wednesday
Fatal car crash after man brakes in front of vehicle on the highway
Man fired fatal shot while putting trigger lock on gun
Senator Roy Blunt speaks about Missouri’s medical marijuana industry
Female found deceased and is being treated as a homicide