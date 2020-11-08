biggie smalls

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Astronauts head to launch site for SpaceX’s 2nd crew flight
What’s next? Saturday’s election verdict isn’t last step
Tracking the Tropics: Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Live
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Live
Top Stories
Sunday, November 8 Forecast
Video
Saturday, November 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, November 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, November 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Evangel falls to CMU in home finale
Video
Top Stories
Nixa is district final bound behind second half dominance
Video
Warrensburg outlasts Bolivar in thrilling district semifinal
Video
1st & 10 Playoffs Nov. 6th
Video
Willard wins Class 4 volleyball championship
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Jeep Life Sales
Search
Search
Search
biggie smalls
It was all a dream: Whitney, B.I.G. inducted into Rock Hall
Trending Stories
Total TV – TV Schedule
Vigil held for Springfield man killed by DEA agents
Video
Woman goes viral on Tik Tok after quitting her job at Walmart
Video
Local News
Pro Football Challenge