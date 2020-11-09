Ben Carson COVID

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Washington Nationals make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw first ball on opening day
Morning Webcast – November 9, 2020
Video
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic with help from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta shifts track, loses strength
Live
Top Stories
Monday, November 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, November 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Eta bringing heavy rainfall, life-threatening flash flooding to portions of southeast Florida
Video
Sunday, November 8 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Notre Dame tightens coronavirus safety rules amid backlash over fans storming field
‘Keep the faith’: Chiefs fans’ confidence unshaken after close win over the Panthers
Video
Washington Nationals make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw first ball on opening day
Chase Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Ben Carson COVID
HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus
Trending Stories
Woman demands free Chick-fil-A after claiming she is an FBI agent, gets arrested
Springfield Police identify victim in single motorcycle crash
Arrest made in connection to 2004 Ark. cold case death
Goodbye Elisa Raffa!-09/29/20
Video
Local News