Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Top Stories
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
Top Stories
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Top Stories
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Sports
Community
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live!
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Baseball
Viral video sparks concern for baseball lovers and their safety at the ball game
Willard Baseball honors ‘Atch’
Seneca Community Members Band Together to Repair Damaged Little League Baseball Field
Bears Baseball Hosts Alumni Game
MSU President Smart breaks down settlement with J.D. Holdings
More Baseball Headlines
Wainwright Solid in Rehab Start
Cards Play San Antonio for Final Time
TIMEOUT: Cardinals Fire Mike Matheny
Gregerson Finishes Rehab in Springfield
Guttin Signs Extension with MSU
Cardinals Say Goodbye To Red
Victor Roache Gets Career on Track
Texas Takes Wyatt Sparks in Round 23
San Diego Selects Dylan Coleman
Oakland Selects Eierman in Second Round